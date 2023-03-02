The father of Holly Lambert, Phil Lambert, issued the following statement about his daughter from Ulverston who had connections to Burnley and Barrowford.

Phil said: “To our Burnley-mad daughter, Holly.

“The moment that you left us our hearts were torn in two, one side filled with pain, the other side left with you. Remembering you will be easy, but missing you is a heartache that will never go away.

Holly Lambert

“We will never ever forget you. ‘Once a Burnley Fan always a Burnley Fan.’

“Until we meet again, sleep tight Holly Dolly.

“Love always, Dad, Karlie, Kai, Leo, and our dog called ‘Claret’, along with all of the hearts you touched in Barrowford xxx”

Holly (26) died after being found unresponsive in Ulverston in the early hours of Monday February 20th.

Cumbria Police have arrested three people in connection with Holly’s death. All three have now been released on bail.

Detectives are appealing for the driver of a white-coloured saloon taxi that passed Coronation Hall onto New Market Street at 1-26am on Monday (February 20th) to contact police as they may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what occurred or the moments leading up to it, as well as anyone else with information which may assist detectives.