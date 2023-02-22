Holly lived in Ulverston and also had links to Burnley.

Holly’s family and her partner have released the following moving tribute to her: “Holly was the life and soul of the party, lighting up every room she walked into. She had a big heart and loved everyone as everyone who met her loved her.

Police have launched an investigation into the death of Holly Lambert (26) who lived in Ulverston but had links to Burnley

“Holly was one of a kind and always made us laugh. She always had a story to tell. Holly will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family, especially mother Stephanie and brother Benjamin.

“Holly was the most loving and caring person; she was the best person I know. Holly was my best friend, and we were so close for the three years we were together.

"Holly and I were engaged to be married and were preparing to marry on August 5th. I will miss her terribly every day.”

Cumbria Police have arrested three people in connection with Holly’s death. All three have now been released on bail.

Detectives are appealing for the driver of a white-coloured saloon taxi that passed Coronation Hall onto New Market Street at 1.26am on Monday (February 20th) to contact police as they may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what occurred or the moments leading up to it, as well as anyone else with information which may assist detectives.

