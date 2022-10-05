Mr Lionti’s funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Queen Street, Colne, on Tuesday, October 11th at 11-30am which family and friends are invited to attend.

A private graveside service will be held immediately afterwards for family only.

All are welcome to attend a remembrance at his beloved Carlo’s Italian restaurant in Colne following the service.

Italian restaurateur and Pendle Conservative councillor Carlo Lionti

Family flowers only and donations in lieu of flowers can be made via Halliwell’s Funeral Directors or the basket in church in aid of Pendleside Hospice and Christie’s.

The family of Mr Lionti said: “We are so thankful for all your kind words at this difficult time. It is very comforting knowing how loved our legend was.”

Mr Lionti died peacefully at home on October 1st aged 75.

