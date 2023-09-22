Family historians in Burnley searching for the graves of their relatives are to be charged for the first time as the council seeks to close a £0.9m. forecast cash gap.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new fee of £35 is part of a Burnley Council strategy to find £255,000 of extra savings and revenue by the end of 2027.

The blueprint was approved by the authority’s ruling executive on Wednesday night. The budget-balancing proposals include charging a fee for grave searches requested by genealogist’s researching family history etc to raise £7,000 a year.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Cemetery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other savings proposals include cutting the council’s postage budget by £10,000, cutting the annual grant to Burnley and Pendle Citizens Advice Bureau by £2,000 and reducing the general grant to the Council for Voluntary Services by £6,000 in 2025/26 and 2026/27.

The report to the executive expects that income from the commercial waste service will grow in £40,000 over the next three years by gaining new customers in Pioneer Place, Charter Walk and Vision Park, an increase in interest income by an additional £150,000 by 2027 due to the increases in base rate, and an extra £13,000 in fees for Towneley Park concessions.

It says that the new savings and income generation plans come on top of £23,000 already agreed at the Full Council meeting earlier this year.

The report predicts a budget shortfall £200,000 in 2024/25, £500,000 in 2025/26 and £200,000 in 2026/27 totalling £900,000 unless urgent steps are taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It warns that future local government salary agreements, inflation and changes in Whitehall grants to the council could worsen any shortfall.

Even with the savings proposed the authority will need to find an extra £700,000 by March 2027.

In a separate report, the executive was told the first quarter revenue budget outturn was showing a predicted overspend of £243,000 for 2023/24.