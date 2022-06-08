Family fun day to kick off Armed Forces Week in Burnley

The event will be held on Sunday June 19th between 11am and 4pm and admission is free.

The event was proposed by the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Cosima Towneley, who wanted to showcase the work of Burnley’s vibrant voluntary sector and their links with our Armed Forces and other national groups.“People across our borough have strong links with so many national bodies and it just felt ‘right’ that we should celebrate these connections in such a special year,” said the Mayor.

“Young people often get a bad rap, but many are actively involved within their schools and communities and they deserve to let their work shine.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family fun day will kick off Armed Forces Week in Burnley

“I wanted to hold an event that highlighted the contribution of these young people, alongside our Armed Forces. It is also another opportunity to raise the flag in celebration of Her Majesty's Jubilee.”

The day will include a wide range of activities and displays, many by uniformed groups that encourage young people to excel.

Among those taking part will be:

A full–size replica Spitfire will be on display

The Army will set up an assualt course and have a light artillery gun and armoured vehicle on display

Lancashire Police will have police vehicles as well as specialist search dogs, officers and their horses from the mounted section, and police drone equipment, with officers on hand to explain what role each section plays in tackling crime

Royal Air Force representatives will have interactive games and tasks for visitors to get involved with, plus an armoured fighting vehicle and de-actived weapons

Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue team will be there with one of its rescue dogs

Burnley FC will stage a friendly football game between two veteran teams – kick off at 12-15pm by the council’s Armed Forces champion Coun. Charlie Briggs

There will be free funfair rides, face painting and glitter painting