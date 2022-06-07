Candlemakers’ Court held a double celebration for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee with a street party afternoon tea followed by an evening concert.

The afternoon tea was attended by the residents along with Town Mayor Coun. Jenni Schumann and Ribble Valley Mayor Coun. Stuart Hirst, as well as Fairhaven Housing Association managing director Andrew Atkinson.

The traditional afternoon tea was served by scheme management Philip Birtwistle and Nick Schumann, ably assisted by Celia Birtwistle and Mick Southworth.

Civic guests at Candlemakers' Court Jubilee party

In the evening, Coun. Schumann returned for a concert by Balderstone Brass Band, led by Alaistair Greenhalgh, who performed a set of stirring tunes for the Jubilee along with some newer songs to entertain the residents ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Philip Birtwistle, scheme manager, said: “Many thanks to all involved in making the day a huge success.”