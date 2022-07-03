The new manager at the Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub is Carol Baird, a member of the church since she was 12, who brings with her a background in community work and event organisation, including setting up a healthy living community centre for the Big Lottery in Knutsford, Cheshire and being county organiser for Lancashire Young Farmers.

Carol's new role includes working with volunteers to manage the development and promote the new facilities which were created when Trinity was closed during the pandemic.

Carol Baird is welcomed to her new role as hub manager by the Rev. Ian Humphries - Trinity Methodist Minister and Circuit Superintendent.

The new hub, in Wesleyan Row, Parson Lane, includes a state of the art catering kitchen, a new additional entrance from the Castle park and a modern light space called ‘the street’ which is ideal for community events, pop up café activities and art exhibitions.

Carol’s appointment, and the promotion of the new hub facilities was delayed due to covid and official opening events are being planned for the autumn.

Carol said: ‘The new facilities are a wonderful resource for the town. I am keen to welcome people to come and have a look at the great new room spaces which are fully accessible and suitable for all kinds of activities and events.’

New users at the hub include veterans in the community, Clitheroe Ukranian Support Group and Ribble Valley Climate Action Network. Other groups who are enjoying the new facilities include uniformed organisations, Trinity Tots and Clitheroe U3A.