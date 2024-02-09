Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rochdale-born Keira will work alongside President Gemma Atkinson in helping promote the Ramsbottom based 55-acre sanctuary, where horses, mules, donkeys, sheep, pigs and more live out their lives and dogs, cats and small animals are rehomed.

Keira, who won Euro 22 with England and was Player of the Match in the final, said: “Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary holds a special place in my heart. I’ve been visiting this sanctuary with my family since I was a child, surrounded by the love and care they provide to animals in need.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lioness Keira Walsh, pictured with her dog Narla, has become an ambassador at Bleak Holt animal sanctuary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an animal lover, I believe in giving every creature a second chance, whether they’re traditional pets or the farm animals that find refuge here.

“Becoming an Ambassador for Bleakholt is an honour, and I’m committed to spreading awareness about their vital work.”