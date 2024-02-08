And here is a collection of lovely photos from their big day at the venue they call their ‘happy place.’
1. Stunning images as Jane and Paul Hanson tie the knot at Simply Fields wedding venue in Worsthorne
. Photo: Matt Dean Photography
2. Stunning images as Jane and Paul Hanson tie the knot at Simply Fields wedding venue in Worsthorne
. Photo: Matt Dean Photography
3. Stunning images as Jane and Paul Hanson tie the knot at Simply Fields wedding venue in Worsthorne
. Photo: Matt Dean Photography
4. Stunning images as Jane and Paul Hanson tie the knot at Simply Fields wedding venue in Worsthorne
. Photo: Matt Dean Photography