News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

ELE Advanced Technologies employees take on Yorkshire Three Peaks for Rachel's Christmas Toy Appeal

Colleagues from Nelson-based advanced manufacturing business ELE Advanced Technologies took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge recently in a bid to raise money for Rachel’s Christmas Toy Appeal – an initiative set up following the loss of an employee’s wife.
By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:57 BST

The team tackled the three mountains to generate funds for the toy appeal established in the name of Maintenance Manager Tony Butterworth’s wife Rachel, who lost her battle with liver cancer in April 2023.

Rachel was an active fundraiser for children’s charities that provide Christmas presents for those who would otherwise go without.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ELE wanted to support Tony to continue Rachel’s work by climbing the highest peaks of Yorkshire, raising £2,720 in the process.

Tony Butterworth (far right) with ELE colleagues on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challengeTony Butterworth (far right) with ELE colleagues on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge
Tony Butterworth (far right) with ELE colleagues on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge

The participants completed the challenge in under 11 hours, battling the wind and rain throughout their journey up Pen-y-ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside.

Their efforts followed Rachel’s 26 consecutive years of fundraising for charities that make Christmas special for children who otherwise receive nothing for Christmas.

Read More
Woodend Mining Museum to unveil pit winding wheel at open day

Tony said: “It was an incredible effort from everyone involved, taking on the weather as well as the physical and mental challenges in honour of Rachel.

Group of ELE employees on the Yorkshire three peaks challenge in aid of ‘Rachel’s Christmas Toy Appeal’Group of ELE employees on the Yorkshire three peaks challenge in aid of ‘Rachel’s Christmas Toy Appeal’
Group of ELE employees on the Yorkshire three peaks challenge in aid of ‘Rachel’s Christmas Toy Appeal’
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Her selfless efforts inspired so many, and we wanted to continue the work she proudly took on every single year.

“She had a heart full of compassion and an unwavering commitment to making a difference, so the funds we raised are not only a tribute to my wife but a way of continuing her legacy.”

Donations are still invited on the JustGiving page set up by Tony https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rachelschristmastoyappeal?utm_term=WzRbB8Y76

Related topics:Yorkshire Three PeaksNelsonYorkshire