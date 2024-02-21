Burnley singer Jess McGlinchey organised the Educate the Kids Ball with her friend Bev at Park Hill Barn in Pendle Heritage Centre, Barrowford, in January.

The event raised a fantastic £1884.66 for resources for The Jolaurabi School in Kenya through the Educate the Kids charity.

Jess (25), who was unable to attend the event due to health reasons, said: “The night was a huge success and not only did we raise a fantastic amount of money, the charity gained even more sponsors to support their students at the Jolaurabi School where it can cost as little as £11 a month to sponsor a child through primary education.

"I was on pins with nerves all night as I had to go home and rest as soon as it started, hoping everything was running smoothly but I was overjoyed to find out that everybody had a great time and then finding out the final total was an incredible moment. There are already talks of the money being used for the school’s first whiteboards to be installed in their class rooms to replace the chalkboards that are widely used across the school.”

Simon Sims, the Voice Contestant and a former The Jolaurabi School pupil, and Educate the Kids charity founder Yvonne Craig made the special trip down from Scotland for the night, with Jess’ mum Tracey helping to pull everything together on the run up to the event.

The night was full of music and entertainment from Simon Sims, guitarist Sean Toms, and singer Josh Hindle, who hosted the evening, including the Stand-Up Bingo game, raffle and basket auction. Goodies for the baskets were donated by Burnley manufacturers SACO & Nekem, Foulridge Social Club and the Childminders of Burnley and Padiham. Other fun was to be had thanks to The Football Card, The Mystery Voucher Tree, and various carnival-style games.

For more information about the charity, visit www.educatethekids.com

1 . Educate the Kids Ball Educate the Kids Ball. Credit: Alex Brown of Motion Stills Media Photo: Alex Brown of Motion Stills Media Photo Sales

2 . Educate the Kids Ball Educate the Kids Ball. Credit: Alex Brown of Motion Stills Media Photo: Alex Brown of Motion Stills Media Photo Sales

3 . Educate the Kids Ball Educate the Kids Ball. Credit: Alex Brown of Motion Stills Media Photo: Alex Brown of Motion Stills Media Photo Sales

4 . Educate the Kids Ball Educate the Kids Ball. Credit: Alex Brown of Motion Stills Media Photo: Alex Brown of Motion Stills Media Photo Sales