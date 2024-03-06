Easter Play at Trinity Methodist Church in Clitheroe about reason and faith
‘The Seeker’ by Stephen Phifer, performed by Trinity Drama Group is the story of a journalist who is looking for faith to guide his life.
He admires the story of Jesus from a journalist’s point of view and would love to believe it to be true. Based on his studies, he creates imaginary encounters with the characters he is studying and presents these encounters in seven scenes as a means of encouraging debate about the transition from reason to faith.
This one-act play, performed with the support of Clitheroe Christians in Partnership, will be held on Wednesday, March 27th at 7-30pm at Trinity Methodist Church, Wesleyan Row, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 2JY.
The play is free to attend, no booking or tickets are required, and refreshments will be available after the play, at around 8-30pm.