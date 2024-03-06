Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘The Seeker’ by Stephen Phifer, performed by Trinity Drama Group is the story of a journalist who is looking for faith to guide his life.

He admires the story of Jesus from a journalist’s point of view and would love to believe it to be true. Based on his studies, he creates imaginary encounters with the characters he is studying and presents these encounters in seven scenes as a means of encouraging debate about the transition from reason to faith.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Seeker” by Stephen Phifer, is to be performed by Trinity Drama Group in Clitheroe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This one-act play, performed with the support of Clitheroe Christians in Partnership, will be held on Wednesday, March 27th at 7-30pm at Trinity Methodist Church, Wesleyan Row, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 2JY.