Earby village café dedicated to community champion Morris

The café at the Robert Windles Foundation Old Grammar School in Earby has been dedicated to the late Morris Horsefield.

Alison Brewer, one of the trustees, said: “Morris was a much loved and well-respected member of our community.

“We have named the new café at the Robert Windle Foundation after Morris. Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson, who knew Morris well, came to the celebration as well as friends and family of Morris.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right is Jennifer Beckwith, Stella Bingham and Margaret Brown (Trustees), Andrew Stevenson MP, Molly Clouston (Morris's sister), Julia Snell (Morris's niece), Rebecca Rice (Morris's great niece), Euan Clouston (Morris's nephew).

"Morris had been connected with the Robert Windle's Foundation and the Old Grammar School since the 1970s. He was a great asset to the foundation with his depth of knowledge on the school and his enthusiastic personality making him a valuable member of the team.

"The event was well attended, there was a lovely atmosphere. Andrew gave an entertaining speech about Morris, followed by one of the trustees, Margaret Brown.”

The Old Grammar School, School Lane, is owned and run by Robert Windle's Foundation, a registered charity whose role is to provide help with education to the youth of the ancient parish of Thornton-in-Craven, which includes Thornton, Earby, Kelbrook and Harden.

Morris Horsefield

Alison said the centre is now looking for more volunteers to help.

She added: “We are really really short of volunteers; it's run by a tiny handful and last week one of the most committed had to leave. We can only open once a week on Fridays 1-4pm and it gets packed but we just don't have enough people.”