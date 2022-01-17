Tributes to much-loved Earby lecturer after courageous battle with Covid

Ross Ditchburn

Long term resident of Earby, then Colne, latterly part time musician and gardener and retired photographer and Lecturer, Ross Ditchburn’s love of life continued to the end.

Ross was born in Sunderland on February 11th, 1949, and died on January 3rd surrounded by loved ones at Airedale Hospital.

Ross, a baby boomer, took part in the 1960s counterculture, which helped shape many of his lifelong values, leading to him completing his Fine Arts degree at Sunderland University and setting up Ross Ditchburn Photography in 1981.

Alongside running the business for 30 years, he later went into teaching and became an examination standards specialist at a National Level. Ross took great care to help his students and extended his help to many friends and family over the years.

Ross had a broad hinterland of interests. He was a well-read man, with a great love of music and art, visiting many museums and art galleries, organising both music festivals and art exhibitions. He himself played in several bands, but he also loved a simple evening with friends and a pint of beer in hand.

All his life Ross explored the hills of Britain, hiking many long-distance trails and mountains, finding beauty in nature, capturing much of it on film. He also loved gardening and plants, evolving this interest into a business, post his official retirement.

In later years he took up ball room dancing with his partner Carol. His fun-loving personality was contagious and to many he became a local notable.

Ross is survived by his partner Carol, sons Trevor and Ben, three grandchildren, a sister, Maggie, many cousins and two nephews.

A service will be held at Christchurch Skipton, Monday, January 24th at 1-30 pm, followed by a short ceremony at 2-10pm at Skipton Crematorium, and reception afterwards, with details to be shared at the church.