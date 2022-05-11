Cleo Toris, who has has not been on stage for a decade, will be appearing live at Penny Black on Saturday, June 18th, for the One Night Only show that is already a sell out.

Promising live drag performances, music, dance and game shows Cleo is the creation of Jordan Lord.

The evening is being held to raise money for Burnley based Casual Minds- Matter, a new group set up to help men cope with mental health issues.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drag queen Cleo Toris will headline a charity night at a Burnley bar next month to raise money for a group that supports men with a range of mental health issues

Jordan said: "The reason I have selected this charity is due to the fact that I lost my step brother to suicide in 2008 a week before he was due to marry my cousin, and then 3 months later she committed suicide leaving two children.

"I feel that male suicide is under-represented in the UK with 3/4 of all suicides being men. We need to raise as much awareness as possible.”

Jordan (32) , a trained dancer who owns Lordy’s Personal Training Studio in Burnley, said: "Drag is something I used to do around 10 years ago, performing regularly and taking part in local competitions.

Jordan Lord (right) who will appear as drag queen Cleo Toris at Penny Black bar in Burnley next month with Yasmin Nawaz who owns Penny Black

"What better way to get back into the drag game than for a charity night supporting an amazing cause?"

The show has been choregraphed by Elizabeth Brown and will feature dancers from her Studio 202 and Jordan's dad, Graham McNenemy as host.