Family pay tribute to dad-of-two killed in Burnley collision

Police were called at around 12-40pm on Friday to a report that a HGV, travelling towards Blackburn Road on Higher Shuttleworth in Burnley, had left the carriageway and partially overturned.The driver, who has since been named as Robbie Ackers, 54, from Middleton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Robbie leaves behind his daughters Dineka and Sky and his partner Jane. He was a hardworking loving father and partner who left a lasting impression wherever he went. He will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. We would like to thank all the emergency services who were so helpful during his untimely passing.”

Police are continuing to investigate the collision to establish exactly what happened, and are asking anybody who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam showing what happened, to get in touch with them.

PC Marc Saysell, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said enquiries were ongoing to determine the cause of the collision, and urged anybody who may have been in the area at the time to contact the police.

"First and foremost our thoughts are with Mr Ackers’ loved ones, at what is a truly awful time for them,” he said.

“Enquiries are still ongoing to piece together what happened, and we would ask anybody saw the collision or has dashcam showing what happened to get in touch.”