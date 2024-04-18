Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Four Beats- Jordan’s Story,’ which won a gold award at CFA Charity Film Awards, is the moving account of how Jordan Hudson (27) cheated death after he was involved in a road accident while cycling to his job in the capital one morning back in 2020.

Critically injured after he was knocked off his bike, it was feared that Jordan would not survive in time to make it to hospital. Arriving on the scene the London Air Ambulance paramedics Lynsey Grant and Dan Ballard performed life saving interventions and placed Jordan in an induced coma before flying him to hospital where it was discovered he had suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and multiple skull and facial fractures. Clinicians gave him only a 50 percent chance of survival.

Jordan Hudson, whose film ‘Four Beats- Jordan’s Story’ won a gold award at the CFA Charity Film Awards, is congratulated by judge and celebrity chef Gregg Wallace, while Jordan's proud mum, Sonia looks on

It would be a month before Jordan woke up but he had no memory of the accident. He was alive, but life would never be the same again and he faced a long road back to recovery. Jordan, who is a creative photographer for Hogarth advertising agency which made his film, said: “I remember being taken out of bed and put on a seat, hearing mum and dad ask why I was like that and why I wasn’t responding to anything.”

With family and friends visiting daily, 10 days after waking up, Jordan started responding to commands, with nods of his head and attempts to write. When the pandemic hit and covid became rife Jordan was discharged from hospital months earlier than anticipated to continue his rehabilitation back in his hometown with his parents, Tony and Sonia, as his carers. Sonia was given time off work from her role as a teaching assistant at Ightenhill Primary School in Burnley to care for her son.

Jordan said: “I worked so hard for my life and career I loved in London then all that progression was halted with no guarantee I would ever be able to get back to where I was.”

Using his previous life as motivation, Jordan worked hard at home, undertaking intense physiotherapy and speech and language therapy over zoom calls, due to the pandemic. He recalls how his family and friends were ‘pillars for me to lean on’ as he slowly started to recover.

Doctors only gave Jordan a 50 percent chance of survival after he suffered catastrophic injuries when he was knocked off his bike in a road accident in London in 2020

And as he began to recover Jordan, who attended Ightenhill Primary School and Shuttleworth College, was determined to raise awareness of the life saving work of the air ambulance. And to date he has raised £12,000 for the charity through a series of fund raising bike rides, including his first one in 2022 when he cycled 193 miles covering the length of Wales. And this year Jordan will take part in Ride London with his dad Tony and his brothers, Joe (34) James (31) and 24-year-old Jamie, completing 100 miles in one day.

Jordan said: “When I met the paramedics who attended to me – Lynsey and Dan – it was very surreal. They were the people who worked on me in my time of need. I needed their special skills on scene, and they were there for me.”

Now, Jordan is back working for Hogarth and enjoying life back in London. “It’s been difficult to slow down, to adjust to a new pace of life – I still miss the old Jordan sometimes. But I also quite like this new, relaxed approach. I remain so grateful to be here, always.”

After the devastation of almost losing their son Sonia and Tony could not be prouder of what he has achieved. Sonia joined Jordan on stage at the awards night to receive a trophy from TV chef Gregg Wallace, who judged that category. The film can be viewed on YouTube.

Jordan around six weeks after his accident, on the road to recovery

Sonia said: “No amount of money will ever repay London’s Air Ambulance for saving the life of our son Jordan that morning, however we can give back through continuous fundraising that Jordan began through cycling and add to the money he’s already raised. We couldn’t believe they are not funded, these incredible charities save hundreds of lives every day and they need the public’s help to survive. One day they might need their help.

"Our film not only shows Jordan’s strength and courage to survive such a trauma but shows the importance of early medical attention from the air ambulance team is critical to be given a chance to live. It gives families hope and belief when facing the devastation that we faced.

“I was very lucky to be given special leave from Ightenhill Primary School thanks to Mrs Kate Marney, who was headteacher at the time, and also Mrs Kathrine Dunderdale deputy head, to help and care for Jordan during his recovery. Without this Jordan’s health and well being would have taken a backward step due to him having to come home from hospital because of covid.