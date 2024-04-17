Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Banana News is re locating from Castle Street, it’s home of five decades, to a new shop in nearby Moor Lane. The move has been prompted as the business, which is currently run by David Brass and his wife Mary, is being taken over by the couple’s daughter, Su Taylor.

Su said: “Going forward it will be run by myself with help and expertise from my dad. We pride ourselves on being fair with our prices and have a strong sense of community spirit. We always try to stock a wide range of unique and specialist magazines, with groceries and confectionery too.”

Mary and David Brass outside their business, Banana News, with their daughter Su Taylor. The shop is moving from Castle Street to Moor Lane and Su is taking over the reins

David first started working for the business straight from school when it was a fruit and vegetable shop before he eventually bought the business. It was re-branded as a newsagents 30 years ago and Banana News was born.

Su added: “There will be some changes at the new shop but mostly it will be the same old Banana News. I personally am hopeful and positive that individuals will continue to support us and we will attract new customers who understand the importance of shopping local- especially in a town like Clitheroe.