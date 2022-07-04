Mr Habibur Rhamn said that streets in Bank Hall, Stoneyholme and Daneshouse were being turned into “landfills” and called on Burnley Council to do more.

He said: “Our local authority is responsible for ensuring a safe and pleasant local environment including bins, recycling, flooding and noise, among other issues – that's the law because it’s been paid for on our council tax bill.

"Every resident that has paid council tax has paid for street cleaning but Bank Hall, Stoneyholme and Daneshouse areas are urning into landfills while other areas have street sweepers.”

One of the litter-strewn streets in Burnley

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, leader of Burnley Council, responded by saying that ensuring the borough was clean and tidy was one of the council’s top priorities.

He added: “Working with our contractor Urbaser, our street cleansing teams are out every day of the week across the borough working hard to keep our streets clean.

"The frequency of street cleansing does vary. In the more challenging areas of our borough streets are cleansed every week. Our teams are also out cleaning out dirty back yards and removing flytipping, as well as keeping the town centres tidy.

"As well as our cleansing operations, the council takes littering and fly tipping offences extremely seriously and is determined to eradicate this type of behaviour. We take strong action against those mindless individuals who continue to blight our communities.

"In the last six months alone there have been 447 fines issued relating to these types of offences. This proactive approach is being taken to change these behaviours. We're also cracking down on dog fouling and were recently named the council with the third highest number of FPNs for that offence in the country.

"We have set aside an extra £140,000 in this year's budget to help fund further education and enforcement work.

"I'm out in my ward on a weekly basis reporting jobs, speaking to residents and helping with clean-ups, and I know other councillors do the same. Ward walks are organised with senior officers across the borough to highlight hotspot areas and identify issues just like this.

"Unfortunately, as fast as staff clean up there is always someone who will dump rubbish. A street can be cleaned one day and rubbish is back in it the next. No council in the country has the resources to clean every street every day.

Coun. Anwar went on to say that the council works closely with resients and advised them on efficient ways to recycle and dispose of rubbish.

"We work with residents to raise awareness of the issues and advise them on how to get rid of their rubbish properly and responsibly. We deliver regular household waste collection rounds and there are other ways of properly getting rid of rubbish.