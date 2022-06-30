Real name Derek Sylvester Mills, Rocky was a familiar face – and voice – on Turf Moor over the years, famous for his colourful demenaour and sometimes language when supporting his beloved Clarets.

Rocky, who was married to loving wife Jean, lived on a small-holding at Woodend, Reedley Hallows, for more than 40 years with a large collection of horses, chickens, ducks, geese, cats and dogs.

Legendary Burnley FC fan Rocky Mill and wife Jean

Social media has been awash with tributes this morning at the news of Rocky’s death, believed to be aged 80.

Justine Lorriman, the landlady at the Royal Dyche, Tweeted out this morning: “Really sad to hear the passing of fellow Burnley fan Rocky Mills, the man who officially unveiled us as The Royal Dyche and a true legend amongst us Clarets!