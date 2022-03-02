An appeal has gone out to support the Burnley Former Players Association, an independent organisation set up many years ago to celebrate and support all ex players of Burnley Football Club, which this year is raising funds for former club captain John Pender in his fight against Motor Neurone Disease.

A 30th anniversary dinner will be held on Saturday, April 30th at the Cleary Interior Longside Lounge at Burnley FC. The MC is Andy Ashworth and special guest is Peter Smith of Sky Sports .

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dinner taking place next month will raise funds to help former Burnley FC captain John Pender in his battle against MND

The association is also looking to build a network of like minded people and bring additional support from local businesses and organisations and individuals who wish to volunteer their time and help continue the association in the future. Anyone who would like to offer their help or expertise is more than welcome.