Hosted by the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry, 'The Greatest Showman' was the theme of the night at the event at the Mechanics Theatre.

Students from Burnley College staged a dazzling display of music and dance and singer Gavin Young also entertained guests throughout the evening.

An auction included some fantastic lots to bid for including 'A day with the Navy' experience donated by Commordore Philip Waterhouse, a corporate day out at British Touring Cars donated by GRAFZ and Cicely, and three £200 vouchers donated by Burnley's Carpet Market.

All the money raised will go towards the civic couple's chosen charities which are the Barry Kilby prostate cancer appeal, Safenet and Derian House children's hospice.

