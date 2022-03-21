Derelict Burnley mill set for exciting transformation as UCLan expansion plans gather pace

Architect's impressions of how the refurbished Newtown Mil, Burnley, mill will look from the back

Burnley Council has acquired the vacant Newtown Mill, on the edge of the town centre, to enable the next step of the University of Lancashire’s ambitious expansion plans for Burnley to go ahead.

The purchase will be funded through the Government’s Levelling Up programme.

Architect's impressions of how the refurbished Newtown Mil, Burnley, mill will look from the front

The deal will enable the council and UCLan, to progress exciting redevelopment plans to create a thriving canalside campus in the historic Weavers’ Triangle area.

It follows the expansion of UCLan into the nearby Sandygate Mill last year, accommodating a new campus library and Student Union space.

The acquisition and redevelopment of the former Newtown Mill in Queen’s Lancashire Way will create around 35,000 sq ft of space to accommodate innovative teaching facilities and a business/enterprise zone, as well as creating new public spaces together with public realm improvements to Sandygate.

The site will provide a state-of-the-art teaching building with inspirational heritage features, high-quality teaching rooms, student social space and a business and public engagement area.

The scheme will be delivered through the council’s joint venture with Barnfield.

Day Architecture has been appointed a to draw up plans for the building and a planning application will be submitted next month.

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, Burnley Council eader, said: “The council developed and approved its Town Centre & Canalside Masterplan in 2018 and the expansion of UCLan was a key part of the masterplan.

"This enabled the council to secure the Levelling Up Fund Grant and the development of Newtown Mill for UCLan’s growing campus is another example of the council delivering its

masterplan.”

Coun. Asif Raja, the council’s executive member for economy and growth, said: “UCLan is an emerging institution within the town, and through this unique opportunity provided by the Levelling Up Fund it can take its campus presence to the next stage, raising the aspirations of the borough’s young people and firmly establishing Burnley as a university town.

“The acquisition of the former Newtown Mill is great news and takes us another step closer to bringing this exciting project to fruition utilizing an iconic building on a key gateway to the town.”

Professor Graham Baldwin, vice-chancellor of the University of Central Lancashire, said: “This is another pivotal and exciting development in our ongoing plans to raise young people’s aspirations in the area, respond to local employers’ skills needs and support the regeneration of Burnley.

“We are grateful for the support from the Levelling-Up Fund and the backing from key partners including Burnley Council, Antony Higginbotham MP and Burnley Bondholders.

“Together with Sandygate Halls, our first student halls of residence, Burnley is rapidly establishing itself as an attractive canal side campus. It will mark another key milestone in the drive to transform Burnley into a university town and part of UCLan’s ambitious plans to increase student numbers to 4,000.”