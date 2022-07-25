The photo belongs to Morag Wynne whose father Jim is pictured on the back row, far right.
A former Burnley nurse, who went on to become a social worker specialising in child neglect, Jim died at the age of 81 in 2020 after a five month battle against acute myeloid leukaemia.
Morag believes the team may be from Burnley General Hospital where her dad worked as a psychiatric charge nurse in the 60s and 70s.
The team trained on fields where the Prairie Sports Village is now based and Morag would love to trace any of the other players or their relatives to share memories and stories.
Morag said: "I grew up around the Burnley General Hospital area so the players could be from the Duke Bar or Lanehead area,
"I would love more information on this photo."