Taking place at the Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street, the festival featured 47 local bands and DJs across three stages.

Always held the weekend before the football season kicks off, PrinFest began as a free event to celebrate artists in and and around Burnley.

Acts this year included Supernova, Bax Rafter, The Marching Bones, Bridle Lights, Roadkill Revival, and DJs Billy Hawthorn, Daz Wood, Glynn Abbott, and Sempie.

Last year’s festival raised £1,000 for Pendleside Hospice, with landlady Justine Lorriman hopeful they will have raised even more this time around.

"It was incredible, the best one so far,” she said. “I can’t wait to see how much we have raised. I honestly can’t believe how busy it was and how smoothly it ran. I have such a great support team behind me.

“I would also like to thank all our incredible acts, bands and DJs; they put on a great show!”

