News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Daughter of Burnley couple John and Susan Cooper who died on holiday in Egypt in 2018 hopes for answers as inquest date date set

The only daughter of a well known Burnley couple, who died suddenly on a dream holiday in Egypt, is hoping she may finally get some answers five years on.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:47 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An inquest into the deaths of John Cooper and his wife Susan is due to be held at Blackburn Town Hall on Tuesday, November 7th. The couple’s daughter, Kelly Ormerod, is hoping the hearing may finally provide some answers on how her parents died.

Read More
Police appeal: man dies after falling from van at The Great British Rhythm & Blu...

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, who has raised the issue in Parliament, said he ‘sincerely hoped’ the inquest would provide the answers Kelly and those who knew Susan and John were looking for, adding: “"The Cooper family have rightly been seeking answers to what happened on that fateful night in Egypt back in 2018. This was a tragic event, exacerbated by the lack of information.”

Devoted husband and wife John and Susan Cooper died on holiday in Egypt in 2018. An inquest into their deaths will be held in Blackburn in November and their daughter Kelly Ormerod is hoping for some answersDevoted husband and wife John and Susan Cooper died on holiday in Egypt in 2018. An inquest into their deaths will be held in Blackburn in November and their daughter Kelly Ormerod is hoping for some answers
Devoted husband and wife John and Susan Cooper died on holiday in Egypt in 2018. An inquest into their deaths will be held in Blackburn in November and their daughter Kelly Ormerod is hoping for some answers
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kelly was on a Thomas Cook holiday in Egypt with her three children and her parents when tragedy struck on August 21st, 2018. She found r mum and dad both close to collapse in their room at the five-star Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

Doctors were called but it was too late for John who was 69. Susan, who was 63, died in the ambulance on the way to hospital.

Egyptian authorities said that the tragic deaths were due to natural causes linked to an E.coli infection. But at a preliminary inquest in the UK a report presented by expert Dr Nick Gent, a senior medical advisor at Public Health England, suggested “infectious biological agent or toxic chemicals” were to blame.

The hearing was opened and adjourned in Preston in May, 2019, and a fuller hearing was expected to take place later that year.

Kely Ormerod with her mum, Susan Cooper who she called her "best friend."Kely Ormerod with her mum, Susan Cooper who she called her "best friend."
Kely Ormerod with her mum, Susan Cooper who she called her "best friend."
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The coroner, Dr James Adeley, said the Foreign and Commonwealth Office approached the Egyptian authorities on 25 separate occasions before a report was released in February but it did not include the full post mortem results from Egypt or the examination of the hotel room.

The coroner then wrote directly to the Egyptian Prosecutor General to insist again the relevant information be sent over and a final answer can be given to the family.

Married in 1975, the couple met at the former Hop nightclub in Burnley where John worked as a doorman. He also worked as a window cleaner before going into the building trade, launching his own business, Safe As Houses, which specialised in building properties and extensions.

The son of a miner, John attended St Mary's Primary and the former Towneley High schools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A keen diver, John, who was affectionately known as "Cooperman" also enjoyed pot holing and clay pigeon shooting and he shot for the England team. A freemason, he was a member of the Abbey lodge at Whalley. Nelson born Susan was a former pupil at Walverden Infants, St John's Primary and the former Mansfield High schools.

Susan, had worked for Thomas Cook travel agents in Burnley town centre for many years but before that she worked for Holt's Shoes in Nelson, ATS Tyres and was the Estee Lauder representative in Debenhams, Blackburn.

Related topics:EgyptBurnleyAntony Higginbotham