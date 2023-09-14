The police are now appealing for information following the incident, which took place at around 8-20pm on Sunday, August 27th, within the festival site.

The man fell from a Transit van as it turned from Queen Street into Brown Street. He struck a parked car, suffering serious injuries and died earlier this week. Specially-trained officers are supporting his family.

Police say a number of people came forward with information following the incident, but they are continuing to ask anybody who was in the area and saw what happened to get in touch. Similarly, if you have dashcam or mobile phone footage showing all or part of the incident, please contact 101, quoting log 1290 of August 27th.