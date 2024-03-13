The dancers, from Padiham Green Primary School, beat off competition from 13 other schools to win a place to compete in the Lancashire County Dance Festival at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool later this year.

The competition, held at the Life Church, was hosted by the Burnley School Sport Partnership and this year's theme is 'Breaking Boundaries' in recognition that the Paris 2024 Olympics will see dance included for the first time ever. The children are coached by former pupil Jolie Forrest (15) a talented young performer who has just won a place to study performing arts at The Manchester College. Jolie choregraphed the entire set and also mixed her own music and designed the different backdrops for the winning performance.