Daisy's Nelson headquarters was buzzing with excitement on Friday as the company hosted its very own Strictly Takeover.

The event celebrated Daisy's proud sponsorship of Pendleside Does Strictly, a flagship fund-raising event for Pendleside Hospice, which will take place on November 15th.

The day kicked off early, as Daisy played host to some 50 businesses within the hospice's Corporate Challenge in its newly revamped, restaurant-style canteen.

While business connections were made, the team from We Love Creative added a sweet twist by setting up a tempting cake stall that had everyone indulging for a good cause.

Many of the cakes were generously donated by Birchall Foodservice and Daisy, while others were homemade. The stall alone raised just under £500 for the hospice.

Tickets were also on offer for Pendleside’s car raffle, which will see one lucky winner drive away with the top prize or choose an alternative £8,000 in October.

Things really kicked into high gear when dancers from Burnley College took to the floor in Daisy's office, treating staff to a fantastic performance.

The excitement built up to a joyous conga line that swept through the office featuring special guest, Penny the Pendleside Mascot, who was busting out some serious moves.

With plenty of smiles and lots of dancing, the takeover was a smash hit. Staff were thrilled with the day’s festivities, and the event raised around £1,000 in total for Pendleside Hospice.

Daisy CEO Dave McGinn said: “Injecting fun into the workplace is essential, but doing it while raising the profile of such a vital charity as Pendleside makes it even more special. We couldn’t be prouder of the impact we’re making together.”