Five fire crews were mobilised after a fire in five cars spread to a commercial property on an industrial site in Clitheroe.

The incident happened just after 9pm on Saturday in Lincoln Way.

Fire engines and an aerial ladder appliance were called to the blaze which involved five cars and had spread to the building. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two 45mm jets, one hose reel, one hose reel jet, and a dry powder fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire.

Crews remained on the scene for four hours.