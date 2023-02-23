Customers' round of applause and cake gift for loyal staff as Clitheroe branch of NatWest closes its doors
Customers broke into a spontaneous round of applause and three cheers at a Clitheroe bank when staff were presented with a cake and card on one of their last days before closing.
Steven Hargreaves was responsible for the kind gesture at the NatWest bank in York Street two days before the branch closed recently.
He was joined by his 13-year-old grandson, George, who has accompanied him on his bank trips since he was a tot when he would sit on the counter while his grandfather paid cheques in for his company, Steven Hargreaves Textile Group.
Steven said: “We wanted to say thank you to the staff for many years of friendly and great service.”
NatWest has said that alternative banking provision will be available at Post Office branches, the nearest ones being Clitheroe Post Office, King Street, Clitheroe; Waddington Post Office; and Chatburn Post Office, Bridge Road.