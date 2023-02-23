Steven Hargreaves was responsible for the kind gesture at the NatWest bank in York Street two days before the branch closed recently.

He was joined by his 13-year-old grandson, George, who has accompanied him on his bank trips since he was a tot when he would sit on the counter while his grandfather paid cheques in for his company, Steven Hargreaves Textile Group.

George Hargreaves (13) presents a cake to staff at the NatWest to thank them for their loyal service on one of the final days before the bank closed

Steven said: “We wanted to say thank you to the staff for many years of friendly and great service.”