Cricket bat prizes for Ribble Valley pupils after they compete in Lancashire Dynamo Cricket County finals

St Mary’s RC Primary School in Osbaldeston are hoping to be a big hit after their success was rewarded with some new cricket bats.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 14:50 BST
The year five and six girls won the Hyndburn and Ribble Valley Cricket tournament and qualified for the Lancashire Dynamo Cricket County Finals at Ormskirk.

“They played really well and grew in confidence throughout the competition,” said headteacher Maria Coulthard.

“They didn’t win the tournament but were given some new cricket bats from the Lancashire Cricket Foundation which will inspire future generations.”

