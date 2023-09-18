St Mary’s RC Primary School in Osbaldeston are hoping to be a big hit after their success was rewarded with some new cricket bats.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The year five and six girls won the Hyndburn and Ribble Valley Cricket tournament and qualified for the Lancashire Dynamo Cricket County Finals at Ormskirk.

“They played really well and grew in confidence throughout the competition,” said headteacher Maria Coulthard.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...