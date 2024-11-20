Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A courageous young woman from Burnley, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour at 24, has become the recipient of an award for inspiration.

Claudia Laird was presented with the Stephen McAleese Award for Inspiration, an annual honour given by the United Kingdom Acquired Brain Injury Forum to recognize people for their inspirational work in the field of acquired brain injury. The award was established in honour of the late Stephen McAleese, who campaigned for rehabilitation and neuro-services. His parents, John and Susan, present the award annually.

Claudia, who was nominated by After Matters who support young people living with a brain injury, was recognised not only for her dedication as a children’s nurse on a neurological ward at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital but also for her exceptional advocacy for young people.

Her achievements in fundraising, charity work, and her unwavering commitment to helping families and patients facing similar challenges has been hailed as truly remarkable. She inspires her colleagues and everyone she meets with her passion, positivity, and perseverance, embodying the spirit of resilience and compassion in her work.

Among the other accolades Claudia has received are highly commended in the fund raiser of the year category in the first ever Above and Beyond Awards. Championed by the Burnley Express the awards were held to recognise the efforts of those who strive to make a difference to others. Claudia, who became ill in 2022, has been on a mission to campaign for a change of practice in healthcare after her condition went undiagnosed for weeks.

She appeared on ITV’s Granada Reports, to talk about what she went through and also her mission to raise awareness of the condition that affects more people under the age of 40 than any other cancer. Viewers heard how Claudia started a fund raising campaign to help people affected by brain tumours and also for research into earlier diagnosis because as little as one percent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Claudia has also become an advocate to help young people and adults going through similar experiences and to raise further awareness to all including health professionals. A former pupil at Read Primary and Clitheroe's Ribblesdale High schools, Claudia’s Cause was set up with the aim to raise funds and direct attention and resources towards the cruel disease claiming more lives under 40 than any other cancers.