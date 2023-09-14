Padiham’s history is set to come to life once again with the town’s annual archives exhibition.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its 17th year, the exhibition venue is the ballroom in Padiham Town Hall on Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st.

From coronation celebrations, royal visits and forms of transport over the past century to Padiham streets with "quirky" names and their origins, TV filming in Padiham, the Gable Ends Art Project and the ever-popular display of school photographs. The exhibition will run from 10am to 4 pm each day.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This lovely image of residents of Milton Street, Padiham, having a street party is among the many that will be on display at the annual Padiham Archives exhibition later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open Tuesdays 10am to 2pm, Padiham's Archive Museum, also housed inside the town hall, has been developed over the past 18 years.

Ann Clark, the exhibition organiser, said "The exhibition has become a well-established annual event in the town's calendar with lots sharing their memories of Padiham."