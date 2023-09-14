Countdown to Padiham Archives 17th annual exhibition at Padiham Town Hall
Now in its 17th year, the exhibition venue is the ballroom in Padiham Town Hall on Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st.
From coronation celebrations, royal visits and forms of transport over the past century to Padiham streets with "quirky" names and their origins, TV filming in Padiham, the Gable Ends Art Project and the ever-popular display of school photographs. The exhibition will run from 10am to 4 pm each day.
Open Tuesdays 10am to 2pm, Padiham's Archive Museum, also housed inside the town hall, has been developed over the past 18 years.
Ann Clark, the exhibition organiser, said "The exhibition has become a well-established annual event in the town's calendar with lots sharing their memories of Padiham."
Admission is £2 and accompanied children are free. All proceeds will be donated to the Padiham Archives Group. For information on visiting the museum at other times ring 07977793963