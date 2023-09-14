News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Countdown to Padiham Archives 17th annual exhibition at Padiham Town Hall

Padiham’s history is set to come to life once again with the town’s annual archives exhibition.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Now in its 17th year, the exhibition venue is the ballroom in Padiham Town Hall on Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st.

Read More
33 incredible images capture scenes from former iconic Burnley nightclub The Cat...

From coronation celebrations, royal visits and forms of transport over the past century to Padiham streets with "quirky" names and their origins, TV filming in Padiham, the Gable Ends Art Project and the ever-popular display of school photographs. The exhibition will run from 10am to 4 pm each day.

This lovely image of residents of Milton Street, Padiham, having a street party is among the many that will be on display at the annual Padiham Archives exhibition later this month.This lovely image of residents of Milton Street, Padiham, having a street party is among the many that will be on display at the annual Padiham Archives exhibition later this month.
This lovely image of residents of Milton Street, Padiham, having a street party is among the many that will be on display at the annual Padiham Archives exhibition later this month.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Open Tuesdays 10am to 2pm, Padiham's Archive Museum, also housed inside the town hall, has been developed over the past 18 years.

Ann Clark, the exhibition organiser, said "The exhibition has become a well-established annual event in the town's calendar with lots sharing their memories of Padiham."

Admission is £2 and accompanied children are free. All proceeds will be donated to the Padiham Archives Group. For information on visiting the museum at other times ring 07977793963

Related topics:Padiham