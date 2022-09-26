The event, which draws thousands of visitors every year, will be held at Clitheroe Castle on Saturday, November 5th on the Castle Field from 5pm.

And as ever – in addition to providing Clitheroe with great entertainment for the evening ,the team of volunteers plan to raise thousands of pounds for our local groups and charities and they are are seeking local charity nominations for share of the proceeds.

This photograph of a previous Clitheroe bonfire was taken by David Bleazard

Last year’s bonfire was a sell-out and a roaring success, following the cancelled events of previous years due to covid, and the organisers are expecting a repeat this year.

Chairman of the bonfire team, Andy Belcham said: "The whole town really got into the spirit of Clitheroe’s Original Bonfire last year and we were absolutely delighted at the support - resulting in us selling out of tickets BEFORE the event – which is unprecedented – and in us breaking all our records in proceeds, allowingus to plough £12,000 into our local charities."

On-line ticket sales went live last week and these can be purchased via the link on the Facebook page @BB7CastleBonfire. They will also shortly be on sale from newsagent Banana News.