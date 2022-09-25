The incident happened late this afternoon when the rider apparently fell from their horse in woods near to Back Lane above the village.

Local reports say that the horse may have become stuck under a large tree stump.

The North West Air Ambulance landed in a field off White Hill Road and other emergency services were also at the scene.

The North West Air Ambulance landed at Sabden

