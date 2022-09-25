News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

North West Air Ambulance lands in Sabden after accident involving horse rider

The air ambulance was called to Sabden today to help a horse rider who had fallen.

By Dominic Collis
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 5:44 pm
Updated Sunday, 25th September 2022, 5:50 pm

The incident happened late this afternoon when the rider apparently fell from their horse in woods near to Back Lane above the village.

Local reports say that the horse may have become stuck under a large tree stump.

The North West Air Ambulance landed in a field off White Hill Road and other emergency services were also at the scene.

The North West Air Ambulance landed at Sabden

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Resident treated with oxygen after early hours Burnley house fire

The condition of the rider and horse has not yet been confirmed.