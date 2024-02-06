Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burney Council’s development control committee will debate the plans for 36 new homes on the site of a former reservoir when it meets on Thursday night. It has been recommended to approve the scheme west of Heckenhurst Avenue, which has been proposed by developer Applethwaite Ltd.

A report by planning officer Janet Filbin recommends 33 conditions and the negotiation of a contribution running into thousands of pounds from the firm towards affordable housing, public open space improvements, greenway creation, new reservoir walls and drainage before building work starts. This is despite objections from Worsthorne Parish Council and more than a dozen nearby households.

Example of an Applethwaite development.

The proposal is for 36 two-storey houses (10 three bedroom and 26 four bedroom) to be built on a 3.8 acre site that is currently open grazing fields.

Worsthorne Parish Council objected to the development on grounds of increased traffic on Brownside Road and adjoining streets particularly at peak times, the cumulative impact of previous developments in the area totalling 84 new homes and the need for extra primary school places.

The council received 11 letters of objection from 16 households in Heckenhurst Avenue and Riddings Avenue raising multiple concerns including the destruction of countryside, the over-development of Brownside village, the rise in traffic to dangerous levels increasing the likelihood of accidents, insufficient car parking, the lack of local school places, and the strain on local doctors/hospitals.

A letter from Peter Hornby, the former chairman of the Burnley Wildlife Conservation Forum, objects to the loss of grassland creating ‘inappropriate excessive urban sprawl in the Pennine landscape ‘ and the loss of a valuable wildlife habitat used by a range of upland breeding bird species including the Meadow Pipit, Skylark, Curlew and Lapwing.

The proposed layout of the Worsthorrne development

Ms Filbin’s report concludes: “The proposal would provide an appropriate development on a site allocated for this purpose and has been sensitively designed to reflect the character of the local area and to have regard to the amenities of adjacent properties.