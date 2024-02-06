Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Satch,’ whose real name was John Mitchell, discovered he had a talent for singing in his 20s and over the years he became a regular entertainer at pubs, clubs and venues across East Lancashire.

He was best known for performing at Rosegrove Railway Club and Burnley Miners Club where he ran the popular Monday afternoon club until a few months before his death. Satch also performed at the former Rose and Thistle Club in Burnley and at a number of venues in Nelson and Accrington. Known for his cheeky humour and banter, Satch was also a firm favourite at the Hare and Hounds pub in Padiham where he led regular karaoke sessions. He also used to be a bingo caller at the long gone Padiham Grand.

Paying tribute to her husband of 58 years, Satch’s wife Kahleen said: “He loved the limelight and being centre of attention. He was loyal man and a real character. I was his support act and I was happy to play that role. His loss has left a big hole in my life.”

Padiham born Satch, who was 78, attended St Leonard’s School and throughout his life had a number of jobs and careers, including two years as a police officer and later a dustman. He also loved fishing, gardening and was a real sunworshipper who felt most at home in Benidorm where he and Kathleen had made many friends. An accident at the age of six, when he suffered a punctured lung after he was knocked over by a car, did not affect Satch’s ability to sing. He loved to sing the songs of Elvis, Billy Fury and other 50s and 60s songs and his set always included a few gags.

Kathleen added: “He had to tone down some of his jokes at times but he was always good natured and would take the mickey out of people wherever he was.”