Consultation on proposals to tighten HMO rules gets underway in Burnley

Burnley Council has launched a six-week public consultation on proposals to tighten the planning rules around converting properties into houses of multiple occupation.
By Dominic Collis
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:19 BST
The council is considering removing what are known as permitted development rights which currently allow a single dwelling house to be changed into a small HMO without planning permission.

An HMO is a property shared by at least three people not of the same family with shared facilities such as bathroom or kitchen.

Currently a single dwelling can be converted into an HMO for between three and six people without the need for planning permission. Under the proposals put forward by the council, anyone wanting to do that would have to submit a planning application. Larger HMOs are already subject to planning permission.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin StuttardBurnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

If approved, the new policy would cover the following wards which have the highest number of HMOs in the borough:

• Bank Hall

• Brunshaw

• Daneshouse with Stoneyholme

• Gannow

• Gawthorpe

• Queensgate

• Rosehill with Burnley Wood

• Rosegrove with Lowerhouse

• Trinity

Coun. John Harbour, executive member for housing and leisure, said: “We want to hear all views to help us take an informed decision.

“The proposal to remove permitted development rights won’t prevent HMOs being created but it will give council more control over how many there are and where.”

Consultation ends on November 24th. The preferred method for receiving consultation responses is via e-mail to [email protected]

Alternatively, comments can be submitted by post to Burnley Council, Economy and Growth, Town Hall, Burnley.

If confirmed, the new arrangement is set to come in from October 2024 to allow the legal process to be completed.

