Burnley Council has launched a six-week public consultation on proposals to tighten the planning rules around converting properties into houses of multiple occupation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council is considering removing what are known as permitted development rights which currently allow a single dwelling house to be changed into a small HMO without planning permission.

An HMO is a property shared by at least three people not of the same family with shared facilities such as bathroom or kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently a single dwelling can be converted into an HMO for between three and six people without the need for planning permission. Under the proposals put forward by the council, anyone wanting to do that would have to submit a planning application. Larger HMOs are already subject to planning permission.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

If approved, the new policy would cover the following wards which have the highest number of HMOs in the borough:

• Bank Hall

• Brunshaw

• Daneshouse with Stoneyholme

• Gannow

• Gawthorpe

• Queensgate

• Rosehill with Burnley Wood

• Rosegrove with Lowerhouse

• Trinity

Coun. John Harbour, executive member for housing and leisure, said: “We want to hear all views to help us take an informed decision.

“The proposal to remove permitted development rights won’t prevent HMOs being created but it will give council more control over how many there are and where.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultation ends on November 24th. The preferred method for receiving consultation responses is via e-mail to [email protected]

Alternatively, comments can be submitted by post to Burnley Council, Economy and Growth, Town Hall, Burnley.