Alleygating schemes set to continue in Burnley for another three years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Currently there are 178 alleygating schemes of which 133 are managed through a Public Space Protection Order.
The council is required to renew the order every three years to ensure the gates continue to remain legally in place.
Coun. Lubna Khan, council executive member for health and community services, said: “We will continue to manage alleygating schemes in an appropriate and effective way that will ensure they work properly for the benefit of residents.
“The fact we have more than 80 applications currently being considered and each year brings new requests shows how popular they are. Used properly, alleygates are an effective way of tackling crime and anti-social behaviour and helping making people feel safer.”
The council is carrying out a review of alleyagting schemes to see which are working. In some cases where they aren’t proving effective gates may be moved to other areas that have requested them.