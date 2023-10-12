Burnley Council is set to continue alleygating schemes across the borough for a further three years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Currently there are 178 alleygating schemes of which 133 are managed through a Public Space Protection Order.

The council is required to renew the order every three years to ensure the gates continue to remain legally in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun. Lubna Khan, council executive member for health and community services, said: “We will continue to manage alleygating schemes in an appropriate and effective way that will ensure they work properly for the benefit of residents.

Burnley Council is set to continue alleygating schemes across the borough for a further three years with a report recommending the PSPO continues set to be decided by the executive this month

“The fact we have more than 80 applications currently being considered and each year brings new requests shows how popular they are. Used properly, alleygates are an effective way of tackling crime and anti-social behaviour and helping making people feel safer.”