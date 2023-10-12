News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Alleygating schemes set to continue in Burnley for another three years

Burnley Council is set to continue alleygating schemes across the borough for a further three years.
By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 15:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Currently there are 178 alleygating schemes of which 133 are managed through a Public Space Protection Order.

The council is required to renew the order every three years to ensure the gates continue to remain legally in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun. Lubna Khan, council executive member for health and community services, said: “We will continue to manage alleygating schemes in an appropriate and effective way that will ensure they work properly for the benefit of residents.

Most Popular
Burnley Council is set to continue alleygating schemes across the borough for a further three years with a report recommending the PSPO continues set to be decided by the executive this monthBurnley Council is set to continue alleygating schemes across the borough for a further three years with a report recommending the PSPO continues set to be decided by the executive this month
Burnley Council is set to continue alleygating schemes across the borough for a further three years with a report recommending the PSPO continues set to be decided by the executive this month
Read More
SELRAP (Skipton-East Lancashire Rail Action Partnership) accuses government of '...

“The fact we have more than 80 applications currently being considered and each year brings new requests shows how popular they are. Used properly, alleygates are an effective way of tackling crime and anti-social behaviour and helping making people feel safer.”

The council is carrying out a review of alleyagting schemes to see which are working. In some cases where they aren’t proving effective gates may be moved to other areas that have requested them.