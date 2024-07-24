Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special fund-raising evening in memory of a little boy killed in a tragic accident is to be held this weekend.

The evening in memory of Thomas Bull will be held this Saturday at The Buck Inn, Paythorne, to raise vital funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Ten-year-old Thomas died on June 10th, following a “tragic quadbike accident at his family home”.

The evening, starting at 7pm, will see a live auction of promises hosted by CCM Auctioneer Kyle Hawksworth with a raffle, live music, food and much more.

One of the organisers said: “We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and hope you will be able to come along on the night to raise a glass and funds in his memory.