Community comes together to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance in memory of Thomas Bull
and live on Freeview channel 276
The evening in memory of Thomas Bull will be held this Saturday at The Buck Inn, Paythorne, to raise vital funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Ten-year-old Thomas died on June 10th, following a “tragic quadbike accident at his family home”.
The evening, starting at 7pm, will see a live auction of promises hosted by CCM Auctioneer Kyle Hawksworth with a raffle, live music, food and much more.
One of the organisers said: “We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and hope you will be able to come along on the night to raise a glass and funds in his memory.
“The raffle will be drawn on the night, £5 a strip. Please ensure to bring cash along with you. There will be live music throughout the night and burgers/hotdogs served from 10pm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.