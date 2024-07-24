Community comes together to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance in memory of Thomas Bull

By Dominic Collis
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:24 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 12:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A special fund-raising evening in memory of a little boy killed in a tragic accident is to be held this weekend.

The evening in memory of Thomas Bull will be held this Saturday at The Buck Inn, Paythorne, to raise vital funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Ten-year-old Thomas died on June 10th, following a “tragic quadbike accident at his family home”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The evening, starting at 7pm, will see a live auction of promises hosted by CCM Auctioneer Kyle Hawksworth with a raffle, live music, food and much more.

A fund-raiser for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance will be held at The Buck Inn, Paythorne, in memory of Thomas BullA fund-raiser for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance will be held at The Buck Inn, Paythorne, in memory of Thomas Bull
A fund-raiser for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance will be held at The Buck Inn, Paythorne, in memory of Thomas Bull
Read More
Police advise motorists of potential disruption on A682 from Paythorne to Pendle...

One of the organisers said: “We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and hope you will be able to come along on the night to raise a glass and funds in his memory.

“The raffle will be drawn on the night, £5 a strip. Please ensure to bring cash along with you. There will be live music throughout the night and burgers/hotdogs served from 10pm.”

Related topics:CommunityYorkshire Air Ambulance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.