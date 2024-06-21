Police advise motorists of potential disruption on A682 from Paythorne to Pendle as funeral procession takes place
A funeral procession, led by two steam engines and a number of tractors, will be travelling on the A682 from Paythorne to Pendle in memory of 10-year-old Thomas Bull, who died on June 10th after a quadbike accident
A police spokesman said: “We want to make you aware of some potential traffic disruption on the A682 this morning and into the early afternoon.
“Today, the family, friends and loved ones of Thomas Bull, who sadly died after a quadbike accident, will say goodbye to him at his funeral.
“There will be a procession, led by steam engines and a number of tractors travelling on the A682. We know this may cause a disruption to your route, and we are informing you, to ask that you plan accordingly.
“Please drive respectfully of the vehicles on the road, and more importantly, Thomas’ loved ones.”
