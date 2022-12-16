Commercial pub in Harle Syke area of Burnley raising money for Prostate Cancer UK and the Mark McQueen Foundation
The Commercial pub in Harle Syke is well on the way to raising its target of £5,000 – and a few pints – for Prostate Cancer UK and the Mark McQueen Foundation, which supports men’s mental health.
Tara Houlihan and girls from the pub have already raised £2,000 towards a target of £5,000 for the two men’s health charities.
Landlord Lee Ashworth said: “With this in mind we have tried to get as many local men involved as we can in different ways, most recently a successful football tournament.
"Five teams came together at Prairie Sports Village, a great bunch of men and women participating.
"Alongside this we have also had a darts and pool competition and a score predictor. Each have been a huge success and we thank everyone for their support.
"We also have a New Year's Day event when one of our popular locals is getting his beloved beard shaven while wearing a Manchester City shirt (he's a Utd fan).”