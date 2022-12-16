Tara Houlihan and girls from the pub have already raised £2,000 towards a target of £5,000 for the two men’s health charities.

Landlord Lee Ashworth said: “With this in mind we have tried to get as many local men involved as we can in different ways, most recently a successful football tournament.

Staff and regulars at the Commercial, Harle Syke, have been raising money for Prostate Cancer UK and the Mark McQueen Foundation

"Five teams came together at Prairie Sports Village, a great bunch of men and women participating.

"Alongside this we have also had a darts and pool competition and a score predictor. Each have been a huge success and we thank everyone for their support.

