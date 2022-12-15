News you can trust since 1877
Burnley and Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen hoping to tackle cost of living crisis by delivering groceries and Christmas gifts to local families

Kind-hearted Clarets defender Ian Maatsen will be attempting to tackle hardship this Christmas after announcing he will personally deliver groceries and gifts to 10 families in Burnley “to put a smile on their faces”.

By Dominic Collis
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 12:24pm

In a video on his Instagram page, the Dutch left-back said: “Christmas season is just around the corner you know, it’s a time to celebrate with friends, loved ones and families but not everyone is able to do that, and that’s why this year I want to give back to our fans and I need your help.

“I will be visiting ten families in Burnley to bring them groceries for a nice Christmas dinner, together with some small gifts to put under the Christmas tree.

“Because this is the season of giving I want you to look around, and think of someone who could really use this to put a smile on their face, let’s bless each other.

Burnley's on loan Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen announced on his Instagram page he wants to deliver Christmas groceries and gifts to 10 local families this year
“Hopefully I can make the people happy and put a smile on their face to make a nice Christmas.

“Merry Christmas and a happy new year.”

The 20 year-old has asked fans to send him an email with the name and story of the person and family they think should be chosen. The email address is [email protected]

On loan from Premier League club Chelsea, the 20-year-old flying left-back has made an impressive start to his Clarets career, making 17 appearances and scoring two goals.

He has also made seven appearances scoring one goal for the Netherlands Under-21s team.

