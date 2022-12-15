Burnley and Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen hoping to tackle cost of living crisis by delivering groceries and Christmas gifts to local families
Kind-hearted Clarets defender Ian Maatsen will be attempting to tackle hardship this Christmas after announcing he will personally deliver groceries and gifts to 10 families in Burnley “to put a smile on their faces”.
In a video on his Instagram page, the Dutch left-back said: “Christmas season is just around the corner you know, it’s a time to celebrate with friends, loved ones and families but not everyone is able to do that, and that’s why this year I want to give back to our fans and I need your help.
“I will be visiting ten families in Burnley to bring them groceries for a nice Christmas dinner, together with some small gifts to put under the Christmas tree.
“Because this is the season of giving I want you to look around, and think of someone who could really use this to put a smile on their face, let’s bless each other.
“Hopefully I can make the people happy and put a smile on their face to make a nice Christmas.
“Merry Christmas and a happy new year.”
The 20 year-old has asked fans to send him an email with the name and story of the person and family they think should be chosen. The email address is [email protected]
On loan from Premier League club Chelsea, the 20-year-old flying left-back has made an impressive start to his Clarets career, making 17 appearances and scoring two goals.
He has also made seven appearances scoring one goal for the Netherlands Under-21s team.