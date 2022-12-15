In a video on his Instagram page, the Dutch left-back said: “Christmas season is just around the corner you know, it’s a time to celebrate with friends, loved ones and families but not everyone is able to do that, and that’s why this year I want to give back to our fans and I need your help.

“I will be visiting ten families in Burnley to bring them groceries for a nice Christmas dinner, together with some small gifts to put under the Christmas tree.

“Because this is the season of giving I want you to look around, and think of someone who could really use this to put a smile on their face, let’s bless each other.

“Hopefully I can make the people happy and put a smile on their face to make a nice Christmas.

“Merry Christmas and a happy new year.”

The 20 year-old has asked fans to send him an email with the name and story of the person and family they think should be chosen. The email address is [email protected]

On loan from Premier League club Chelsea, the 20-year-old flying left-back has made an impressive start to his Clarets career, making 17 appearances and scoring two goals.