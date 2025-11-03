Colne’s Lily Fontaine from English Teacher made a Fellow of Leeds Conservatoire

Colne woman Lily Fontaine, vocalist, lyricist and multi-instrumentalist in acclaimed band English Teacher, has been made a Fellow of Leeds Conservatoire.

Lily, who attended Park High School and Burnley College, has been recognised for her advocacy and impact on the music industry, and alignment with the conservatoire’s creative and innovative ethos.

The specialist higher education institution (formerly Leeds College of Music) awards Fellowships to influential figures in music and the wider creative industries. Lily joins a roster of previous recipients including Marc Almond of Soft Cell, The Selecter’s Pauline Black and jazz musician Courtney Pine CBE.

Lily grew up in Colne which inspired tracks like ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’ written from the perspective of the pavement outside the town hall. She formed English Teacher alongside her bandmates Lewis Whiting, Nicholas Eden and Douglas Frost while studying at the conservatoire. What started as a student collaboration has since evolved into one of the UK’s most exciting acts, with the band’s debut album This Could Be Texas earning widespread praise and a Mercury Prize win.

Professor John Craig (Pro Vice Chancellor, University of Hull), Patsy Gilbert (Vice Principal, Leeds Conservatoire) and Lily Fontaine (frontwoman of English Teacher). Photo credit - Jonathan Lodder

Lily said: “I am honoured to be receiving this Fellowship from the conservatoire where I spent three formative years. A decade ago I walked into the building and had a gut feeling that here was where I was supposed to be. It feels like a celebration of trusting your instincts.”

As a mixed-race woman in music, Lily has been a powerful voice for representation and inclusion within the industry. She has mentored diverse artists and aspiring industry professionals. Her journey has also been one of personal growth and perseverance; overcoming social anxiety, speaking openly about finding confidence and community through creativity and inspiring others.

Lily has also spoken in Parliament alongside the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) about the urgent need to protect small venues and support regional artists, plus taken part in music projects with organisations including Music:Leeds and Come Play With Me.

She and her bandmates remain passionate advocates for grassroots music. English Teacher recently received the Youth Music Grassroots Hero Award for their efforts to empower emerging musicians and support music scenes.

Patsy Gilbert, Vice Principal at Leeds Conservatoire, added: “Lily is an inspirational figure in music. Her artistry, creativity and advocacy reflect what we stand for as a contemporary conservatoire.”