A Colne woman has dropped a stone in just six weeks during her mission to be fit and healthy at 50.

Dani McCormack, a mum and veterinary nurse, put on two stone after developing menopause symptoms in her 40s. Signs can include hot flushes, fatigue, and difficulty sleeping and concentrating.

But now, after joining a Slimming World group in Barrowford, the 49-year-old is feeling fabulous after losing all of the weight she put on plus more.

“I’d never really thought about my weight before, I’d always been the same size and considered myself to be fit and healthy. When my weight started to

Colne mum Dani McCormack has dropped more than two stone after joining Slimming World in Barrowford.

increase, I just couldn’t understand it, I turned a blind eye and didn’t really want to face it. I put any body changes down to the menopause symptoms I was having and thought it would just sort itself out over time.”

Over the next few years, Dani’s weight issues continued, and she decided it was time to make some serious changes.

“I’d spent over a year trying various diets and going to the gym every spare minute I had but nothing seemed to be working for me. It was so frustrating. I realised then that I needed help, guidance, and support if I was ever to find my old, healthy me. And so, I reached out to Slimming World consultant, Janet Barnes, and was welcomed with open arms into her Barrowford group.

Colne mum and Slimming World consultant, Dani McCormack, before losing two stone in weight.

“Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets, but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World, it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet.”

Within six weeks, Dani was already a stone lighter, and she has since decided to become a Slimming World consultant herself.

“Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing weight and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost weight successfully without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement, and fun.”