A retired teacher has been recognised for his contributions to education and skills over a number of years – and was treated to tea at Buckingham Palace as well.

Harry Devonport (72) who lives in Colne with his wife Vicki, was awarded the Spirit of Star Award at a ceremony hosted by the Star Academies Trust in Blackburn with Darwen, where Harry has over a long number of years has dedicated his time, skills and leadership in supporting and challenging The Star Academy Trust since his retirement in 2012.

The accolade was presented to Harry by Olympic medal winner Rebecca Adlington OBE to ‘recognise the years of selfless and inspirational service that has earned the respect and affection of the whole STAR family of schools and has made a hugely positive impact on many lives. ‘

Harry, who attended West Street Primary School, has played a role in a number of local schools including serving as deputy headteacher at Colne Park High School before progressing to end his working career as director of education for Blackburn with Darwen.

Harry Devonport and wife Vicki at Buckingham Palace

Following his retirement, he volunteered as a governor at Blacko and Laneshawbridge Primary Schools and Park High School, where as chairman of the Governing Body he helped bring about the Pennine Trust, a vibrant, cross phase multi academy trust which was jointly established by three primary schools and one secondary school in 2018.

Earlier last week, Harry was invited by King Charles III to attend a special garden party at Buckingham Palace to recognise those who have made a significant contribution in the world of education and skills. Harry travelled to London with his wife Vicki to attend the ceremony.

He said: “It was a truly memorable day, the gardens were beautiful and the music was lovely, and we felt very honoured to be invited and it was a fantastic opportunity to meet amazingly inspiring people from all walks of life who do good for others.

“We were fortunate to be able to speak to the Queen Camilla for a few minutes and watched as King Charles thanked others for their work in the community.”