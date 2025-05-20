Boulsworth RDA launches disabled horse riding school in Colne
Boulsworth RDA volunteers proudly celebrated its launch, which marked the beginning of a new chapter for participants with disabilities in the community.
Held at Jerusalem Farm, Skipton Old Road, the event welcomed supporters, volunteers and participants eager to experience the transformative power of horses.
Former Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson MBE attended the ceremony, signifying the start of Boulsworth RDA’s mission to provide accessible riding opportunities for individuals of all abilities.
The event also included a demonstration, showcasing the skills and joy that RDA brings to participants. Jerusalem Farm Riding School provided pony rides, mounted games, and grooming sessions for attendees to engage with the horses.
Boulsworth RDA, founded by Amelia and Lindsay Bowker, aims to empower individuals through equestrian activities, fostering confidence, independence, and connection.
Volunteers are at the heart of the group, and the launch highlighted opportunities for people to get involved – whether through assisting in sessions, or helping behind the scenes with fundraising.
“We are thrilled to officially begin our journey with Boulsworth RDA,” said group leader, Amelia Bowker, owner of the school, which has been supporting participants with disabilities for over a decade.
“Since 2018, Jerusalem Farm Riding School has consistently been awarded a 5-star animal welfare rating by Pendle Council, reflecting our dedication to excellence in equine care. This same commitment extends to Boulsworth RDA.”
Supporters can help advocate Boulsworth RDA’s mission by sharing its work on their social media, volunteering, or making a donation to enable the group to better support more participants.
For more information, contact [email protected] or phone 07969 154166.