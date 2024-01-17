A 71-year-old Colne man looking for love has hit TV screens across the country, starring in Channel 4’s BAFTA award-winning show, First Dates.

Neil Blackburn met 70-year-old Mancunian, Diane, on the second episode of the 10th anniversary series, which sees single people paired up on blind dates.

First Dates also sees the return of French maître d'hôtel Fred Sirieix after his stint on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here. Previously filmed in London and Manchester, the dating show’s latest series – its 21st – was filmed at a new location, The Botanist in Bath, housed in the Grade II-listed Octagon Chapel, originally a church attended by author Jane Austen.

Talking about his decision to take part in the programme, Neil said: "I’m getting a bit older and have lived on my own for a while. That’s the reason I applied.”

Colne man Neil Blackburn has starred on Channel 4's BAFTA award-winning TV show, First Dates.

The retired truck driver, who has a passion for singing and used to perform in clubs and pubs in Leeds, received a call 18 months after applying, was picked up from Colne in a taxi the very next day and whisked away to Bath for filming.

Viewers tuned in on Tuesday, January 9th, to see how his date with Diane went, with Neil revealing “we got on quite well but it didn't work out because she lives on the other side of Manchester.”

A second date doesn’t appear to be on the cards for the pair but Neil says he still had a “fantastic” time and would put his name down again, if the opportunity arose.

"It was a really good experience. I have watched it a few times and thought it was good. It’s funny when you hear your own voice played back to you. People have been ringing me up for the past few days. I have been inundated with calls from both people I know and don’t know asking if I’ve been on the telly. Everyone has sent me really good texts saying it was fantastic. It was great fun. I hope I have met a lot more friends by doing it.”

Neil, who says he also got up singing on the show, adds that he is "the type of person who can speak to anyone. I’m loud and outgoing, I’m a party animal. The camera doesn’t bother me. They can film me all day. I love it. I’m an entertainer. It’s a thrill.”

He encourages anyone who is also looking for romance to take a chance and put themselves out there.

“It’s no good sitting at home knitting a cardigan. You have to get out there. If it works, it works. If it doesn’t, try something else. I’m still looking [for love], so if there are any ladies the same age as me out there who want to go on holiday, have a sing-song, a good time, give me a shout. I want to enjoy myself and I hope someone turns up and enjoys it with me.”