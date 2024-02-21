Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those were the words of Lottery winner Richard Nuttall who scooped a staggering £61,708, 231 on the EuroMillions jackpot. Richard and his wife Debbie, who are both 54, and live in Colne, discovered their enormous win while on holiday in Fuerteventura where they had gone to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. It was on the second day of the break when Richard checked an email from the National Lottery to discover he had won £2.60!

Richard said: “ I shut my laptop, had breakfast and then we set off for the day, driving around the island. We enjoyed the sea views, blue skies and windsurfers before heading back. It was early afternoon when we spotted another email saying we should check our account.

Richard and Debbie Nuttall of Colne have won £61M on the EuroMillions Lottery

" I thought it was odd and there must be a glitch in the system to get a duplicate email but I logged in again to my National Lottery account to check. We were totally stunned, it said we had won over £61M.”

After failing to get a decent signal in their hotel to ring the National Lottery the couple desperately drove round the Canary island searching for a decent mobile signal so they could confirm they had one of the two winning tickets that shared the £123M EuroMillions jackpot in the draw on Tuesday, January 30th. When they eventually managed to confirm it Richard admitted he was still suspicious that it could be a scam even though he had rung the official National Lottery number. When the news sank in the couple described their reaction to that of Del Boy and Rodney in the iconic hit TV comedy “Only Fools and Horses’ when they discover they are millionaires. Richard said: “We were in the car jumping in our seats and punching the air.”

Early retirement is now on the cards for the pair and they have scrapped their plans to downsize and instead plan to buy a bigger home with a big garden, a greenhouse and extra land for their dog Monty. Keen golfer Richard has already made his first purchase of a brand new BMW X5 with a boot large enough for all his golf clubs.